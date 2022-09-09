By Eileen Alexander
Moving is time consuming, stressful and can be costly. Fortunately, there are a few tricks like de-cluttering, donating items you don’t use, and reusing cheap or free packing materials that can help you stay on budget and save money.
“Moving — across town or across the country — is one of life’s most stressful events, so anything you can do to make the process go more smoothly and cut costs will help you feel confident that the move itself is just one step on the journey to your new home,” says Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Ralph Cronin. “Having a few tips in your back pocket to help you pack strategically and minimize some of those costs is a win-win as you count down to your moving date.”
Nine easy ways to cut costs:
• Collect used boxes: Instead of purchasing new boxes, take a look around your community and see where you can pick up used cardboard boxes. Check out the grocery store, the liquor store, restaurants, and your neighbors. If you use Facebook or other social media put out a call for used boxes. And, plan to save newspapers, packing paper and bubble wrap from packages you order to cut down on purchased packing materials.
• Donate your food: Donate pantry staples to a local food pantry or family, friends and neighbors so you don’t have to pack them up and take them with you.
• Don’t move what you don’t use: Once you know you’re going to be moving, go through your closets and drawers and set aside clothing, accessories and electronics that you don’t use and are just taking up space. Instead of packing them up donate them or bring them to a consignment store. Use the same strategy with furniture that isn’t going to fit in your new home. Donate or sell the pieces so you don’t have to pay the cost of moving them.
• Donate to non-profits: Animal shelters are happy to take extra sheets, towels and blankets off your hands. Homeless shelters, schools and community organizations often put out a call for clothing, art supplies, books and household items.
• Use reusable totes: Many items travel better in sturdy reusable totes than in cardboard boxes. Although there is a cost to buying the totes, they will come in handy for storing off-season clothing, extra linens, sports equipment, holiday décor and more in your new home.
• Use trash bags: Skip wardrobe boxes. Instead, wrap hanging clothes in trash bags with the top of the hangar sticking out and they’ll be ready to hang in your new home.
• Be suitcase savvy: On moving day, you’re likely to take along just one suitcase with a couple of changes of clothes as you transition to your new home. Put any extra suitcases to good use by packing them with clothing, books, shoes and other items.
• Wrap items in clothing: Instead of buying bubble wrap or packing materials use clothing, towels, blankets and other linens to wrap glasses, plates, picture frames and small decorative items. Socks, for instance are great receptacles for your drinking glasses, protecting them from breakage.
• Choose the date and time: The date and time of your move makes a difference. If you have the option, choose mid-week and mid-month dates from September through April when demand for professional moving services are less. Always get several quotes and plan to pack everything yourself. To save even more money, consider a DIY move.
Every penny counts when you’re moving house, but these tips can help you stay on budget and save money as you prepare to move into your new home.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
