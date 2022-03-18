By Eileen Alexander
When I purchased a home in North Carolina six years ago, I knew that there were several features that were important to me: I wanted a comfortable front porch and rooms with large windows to let in the light. I wanted to be within walking distance of the downtown of the community I was settling in. And I knew I didn’t want a fixer-upper as my DIY skills are limited.
These were some of the things I was thinking about as I set out to buy a home. Next up was finding a reliable real estate agent to work with and here I turned to family and asked for their recommendations.
Asking questions and learning about their experiences with local agents kept me pointed in the right direction. I found a knowledgeable and skilled real estate agent to guide me through the entire home-buying process, one who I was comfortable with, answered all my questions, showed me homes within my budget, and negotiated my purchase with the seller’s agent at a fair price.
If you’re starting your home buying or selling search from scratch, consulting family, friends and neighbors can be a good beginning. These days most folks buying or selling a home go online to see what’s available and what the market looks like.
The Internet is a useful tool, allowing you to research realty firms and individual sales agents. Reading online reviews and looking at the kinds of homes they typically represent in the towns or neighborhoods you are considering buying or selling in can give you an idea if they might be a good fit for you.
Then choose three to interview and ask lots questions to understand the process they use in helping their clients buy or sell a home.
I can’t emphasize enough that you should feel comfortable with the person you choose. Personality is important. You want someone who is both pleasant and professional. Listen to your intuition as you vet your choices.
Does the prospective real estate agent answer your questions thoroughly without making you feel rushed? If you’re a seller, what are their marketing strategies for selling your home? If you are a buyer, does the agent understand the local market and have a concrete plan for finding you a home you’ll love?
“When you are buying or selling a home you want someone on your team who has a deep understanding of the market you are interested in and will work hard on your behalf to get the best price possible,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Bernadette Donohue said. “You also want a real estate agent who has dedicated support staff available to process the endless reams of paperwork involved so the transaction is as seamless as possible.”
The real estate agent you choose will offer advice based on their knowledge of current market trends. If you are the seller, they will conduct the comparative studies necessary to list your home at the right price point, neither too high nor too low, and will help you with negotiations.
They will list your home on all the online sites and set up open house events and individual showings to give your home as much visibility as possible. If you are a buyer they will suggest open house days you might like to attend, arrange for individual showings that fall within your budget and preferences, and negotiate on your behalf.
I loved the North Carolina home my real estate agent found for me, and when I was ready to sell and move back to New Hampshire I knew I wanted to work with her and her firm again. This time around they were able to generate a lot of interest in my house, with many showings and several offers, including the winning bid.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
