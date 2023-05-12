My older sister just had her first child and it has been the most incredible experience watching her explore this new role. She always took her responsibility as Big Sister very seriously; she watched out for me, gave me help any time I needed it, provided just enough tough love and eternal loyalty. I know she’s going to be a great mom — she already is.
As someone who has not yet experienced motherhood, I can only watch from the outside, listen and learn. It’s the most selfless thing I’ve ever seen her do, truly. Every decision she makes now is either directly or indirectly for her son. She and her husband live across the country, and, selfishly, I am trying my hardest to convince them to move closer to home so I can be more involved with my nephew’s life.
My latest argument in my attempt to get them home is that if they raise him here, he could earn a really great public education — something that is not guaranteed in the much-more populated area they currently live in.
My sister and I both grew up in northern New Hampshire and went to our local public school. I can definitely say I did not realize how lucky I was to go to public school where I did until I went to my first college class and realized I was one of maybe 70 people sitting in a seminar hall.
All I had known until that moment was essentially a one-on-one education. I graduated with 30 other kids in my public high school senior class, from four different towns. That’s practically unheard of.
“Education is, of course, a huge factor in deciding where to live if you’re raising kids or thinking about having kids in the future,” Badger, Peabody & Smith agent Shamar Whyte said. “Luckily, there are a lot of great schools in the local area, for all ages.”
In addition to the quality education available at the public schools, there are also local private schools that offer boarding options as well as day student packages. We are very lucky with the education options available in our area.
If my education argument doesn’t do the trick, I have multiple backup plans: skiing, hiking, swimming — all of the things she and I enjoyed growing up in this area that you can’t find just anywhere.
However, my most useful tool in this quest just might be the sheer fact that I will finally stop nagging her about her moving home if she just does it already. And, can she really argue with me on that? After all, relentless nagging is a gift every Little Sister is born with and we all know how to use it well.
Paige O. Roberts has a degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Henniker Review, Sidereal Magazine, Rejection Letters, and Cypress. She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
