By Paige O. Roberts

My older sister just had her first child and it has been the most incredible experience watching her explore this new role. She always took her responsibility as Big Sister very seriously; she watched out for me, gave me help any time I needed it, provided just enough tough love and eternal loyalty. I know she’s going to be a great mom — she already is.

