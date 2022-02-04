One of my favorite trails is the Hi-Cannon trail which peels off of Lonesome Lake trail after about half a mile. I mostly like this trail because nobody ever uses it. Even on a fairly busy weekend, you can sneak up this trail and barely pass another hiker.
On one of the many switchbacks of this trail, there appears to be a large log impeding one’s progress. As seen from a few yards below, it appears large and would take considerable effort to climb across the top. As you near the log, however, there is an obvious path just behind it making passage seamless and easy.
I catch myself worrying a little too much. I am learning to stop making mountains from molehills and causing stress where no stress is warranted. In the above scenario I learned that by continuing on my path and simply putting one foot in front of the other progress is made and the obstacles are overcome.
A close friend just made the move across the country to Colorado. There was the potential to stress about housing, employment, friends and family, as well as the details of bank accounts, post office boxes, forwarded mail, etc. In the end, by taking one step at a time, the obstacles were taken care of and they are settling in nicely (as well as enjoying some great skiing to boot).
Selling a home is not a small process. The piles of paperwork, applications, contracts and other “to-dos” can be daunting and even begin to seem overwhelming.
The trick is to continue to put one foot in front of the other and handle each item as it comes to you. If you were to tackle all of the steps of selling a home in a single day or even weekend, you might just explode. By taking your time and focusing on one item at a time, the list is really not that bad.
Initially it is a good idea to really evaluate your finances. Let’s assume you have built some equity in the home so there will be some money left over at the end of the sale.
If you can gather any other debt you have accrued and apply that amount to the projected proceeds, you will then have a more accurate figure for what you will actually gain from the sale. I’m not a financial expert, but I have always believed it makes no sense to carry debt if you don’t need to.
Shifting our focus back to the task at hand, it is wise at this point to pick your agent. (Let’s assume you have read all the great reasons to use an agent and have wisely opted against trying to sell the house yourself!) The professional agent will know the area, the market, the buyers and the appropriate price to list the home to sell.
Remember, the goal is to sell the home not just to list the home. The use of an agent will be another reason not to stress about this process. They will handle the paperwork, the marketing and will ensure that your home is priced well in this hot market and exposed to as many potential buyers throughout the state, country and world. You want as many offers as possible.
Again, this is not really something that you want to have to deal with. A Realtor is a knowledgeable resource to have in your corner.
The last step is, in my humble opinion, the most fun. You get to play “house” and make your home beautiful and “staged” for the next showing. If you have kids and pets, this may be more of a chore than for those who don’t but it is still worth every second you spend working at it.
Paint a room, de-clutter everything, eliminate foul smells (teenager’s room), tidy up the yard and ensure all the light fixtures have working bulbs. Every little step you take in this process will help.
“More often than not, the staging and general tidying up of a home makes the biggest impact on potential buyers,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent and staging professional Tara Peirce said.
The last steps involve negotiating the offer(s), cleaning out your stuff and moving to your new place. (You have found a new place, right?) The process itself typically moves rather slowly.
From offer to closing is almost always four to six weeks at a minimum. You will have some time to secure housing and find a place for your stuff in this time. In the end, the urgency is almost never an issue since you are so excited that your home sold so quickly.
As I write this today, I have a burden on my brain. For the first time in my life I’m headed to the dentist to get a few surface cavities filled. I’m told it will be painless and will not even require sedation.
That said, I’m picturing a drill the size of a Chevy and needles the size of cell phone towers. I’m doing my best to not make these “divots” into mountains. If there is no article next week, you’ll know they just had to put me down. Breathe, Jason, breathe.
