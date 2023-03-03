By Paige O. Roberts
My best friend is a master DIY-er. She can look at any room and can see how to elevate it to its highest potential. Me, on the other hand, I am the least DIY-person ever.
My best friend is a master DIY-er. She can look at any room and can see how to elevate it to its highest potential. Me, on the other hand, I am the least DIY-person ever.
Home improvement projects are not “my thing” for a lot of reasons, but mostly because I’m not any good at them. My friend keeps saying that I’ll get better at them the more I do them, but I don’t believe her. Not yet anyway.
However, this past week, as I stared at a kitchen cabinet I’ve hated since the day I moved into my house, I grabbed the drill and went for it. Finally, this big, ugly, poorly placed cabinet was coming down once and for all.
As I hoisted it down off the wall, I was horrified to find that it was covering a massive hole in the sheetrock. I then realized why it had been put in such an awkward and out-of-place spot to begin with.
This is kind of the theme for my house, and is probably why I dislike DIY projects so much, because each time I have the itch, my simple fix turns into an enormous project and I end up in a situation that’s way over my head.
On top of it, this is mostly because the folks who lived here before me did a bunch of projects themselves (badly) and tried to patch over their mistakes. I have fully accepted that my calling is not home improvement projects, and if I need something done, I need to call a professional.
“The Internet is full of how-to videos and Pinterest boards for DIY home fixes,” Badger Peabody & Smith agent Bernadette Donohue said. “For some home buyers, a fixer-upper is exactly what they are looking for and they can’t wait to tackle projects, whereas for others, that’s not the case. Let your agent know what you’re looking for in a home so they can best match you with ones that fit your wants and needs.”
Should you fall in love with a house that has some things you’d like changed and you aren’t the DYI type, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can recommend some local companies to help bring your vision to reality.
Lucky for me, my best friend is willing to lend her expertise and help me fix the DIY-gone-wrong cabinet situation with a DIY-gone-right solution. A little patchwork and paint and it’ll be good as new, according to her. Though she is convinced she can turn me into a DIY maniac like herself, I think I’ll remain part of the DDIYC—Don’t Do It Yourself Club.
Paige O. Roberts has a degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Henniker Review, Sidereal Magazine, Rejection Letters, and Cypress. She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
