Everybody wants to have the "inside scoop." Whether it is the latest gossip about Britney or that "can't miss" stock tip from "your guy." We all want to be in the know. And it is no different with real estate.
Getting that inside tip on a house coming up for sale is a big win if you want to be first in line. But also with real estate, doing your homework and educating yourself is just as powerful as getting a scoop.
Today, I'm going to prove that. We're going to talk about some of the "insider secrets" that many of you may know but a bunch of you do not. These are the things that those savvy sellers do who go the extra mile to get their house sold. If you are sitting on the sidelines whining about your property not selling, perhaps some of the tips in here today can get your pouty lip back inside your mouth. (There's no whining in real estate!)
You always hear about "curb appeal," and today is no different. The main change today is based on what is on the curb: your mailbox. As I grabbed the mail this morning and creaked open our rusty-old door, I realized we were not on the top end of the spectrum of pretty mailboxes.
I'm a huge fan of the funky ones that are different shapes and sizes or those that look like little houses, but you don't have to get that fancy. Just make sure it is clean, painted and in tip top shape. They really do see that before they even get to your driveway.
This article is focused on selling, so if you are not in that mode, this next one won't apply. It is important to "stage" the home in such a way that your rooms are being used for their traditional roles.
If your dining room has become the kid's playroom, you'll want to revert it back before the buyers show up. As always, they want to be able to picture themselves living in this space and if they, like me, don't have kids, a dining area full of toys and stuffed animals just makes that imagination process more challenging.
And speaking of the buyers' ability to imagine living here, help them out a bit. This tip is pure gold and is certainly most handy in a buyer's market. Consider writing a letter or short "essay" about life in this house.
You could expand on how quiet the mornings are with the deer prancing in the backyard. You could explain how it was to raise your kids here or how convenient it is to get to the highway.
We only learn a tiny little bit about a home during a walk-through or showing. The more information you can provide the potential buyers about life in this home, the more likely they will be to make an emotional connection with it.
Right along the same lines as giving the potential buyers the scoop about living in the home, don't be shy about dishing on the local hot spots and secret swimming holes. It took me over a year to find some of the neat little trails and backroads around Lincoln and Woodstock that help the locals get around. Not only are they convenient, but they make getting around town during the summer busy season much more fun.
It's also nice to let the buyers know about your favorite dining spots and best place for French toast (my favorite!). Any of these little tidbits not only help the buyers feel more at home, they provide you a way to make a more personal connection with them which is priceless.
Feel free to describe the living experience in your neighborhood as well. If there are parks, neighborhood pools, dog walkers or exercise groups, let the buyers know. Not only do these details help sell the home, it provides the buyers with a more broad knowledge of the area. Sure, they are buying your home, but they are also buying "into" a neighborhood.
"Buyers certainly appreciate all the available details about the neighborhood and surrounding areas when they are researching a home," Badger Realty agent Diane McGregor said. "It helps them make a more informed decision which is not solely based on the home itself."
Lastly, don't forget to include any and all of the house "extras." When I sold my house, I included a complete map of the fuse box, a map of the sewer line that ran behind the house (to the neighboring lot), detailed descriptions of some of the creative wiring we did and all of the appliance manuals and paperwork.
I also left them the blueprints of the home (simply because I had them) and any survey work, home inspections and other reports I had. If you have fancy doorbells with cameras, security systems or other neat functionality, be sure to share it with the buyers. It certainly helps with the sale and will be a god-send after they move in.
Happy selling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.