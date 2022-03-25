By Eileen Alexander
There are many reasons why you might be thinking of moving to a home with less square footage than the one you currently occupy.
Maybe the home where you’ve raised your family is too large for the two of you now that the kids have left home. Perhaps you’d like to move to another area of the country for the warmer weather or, if you like winter sports like skiing, more snow.
Retirees might find that caring for a smaller home is very appealing. If your goal is to save money, a more modest home could make sense in terms of a smaller mortgage, lower property taxes, and lower heating, cooling and utility costs. Or condo or townhouse living just might be what you’ve been yearning for.
I moved from New Hampshire to North Carolina six years ago for two reasons. Primarily, I wanted to be closer to four of my grandchildren to get to know them better before they headed off to college and the work world. Secondly, my eight-room home with garage, woodshed and a couple of acres was getting too difficult and time-consuming to manage.
Moving from a large home to a smaller one means that you won’t be able to take all your furniture and other possessions with you. Downsizing and simplifying is a personal decision and there is no one correct answer to what you should keep or dispose of. Consider what will fit in your new home as well as your new lifestyle.
It’s impossible to pare down the contents of your house in just a couple of weekends. Begin well ahead of your “move by” date so that you can make wise decisions about the items you want to keep and take with you, give away to your children, grandchildren and friends, donate to a thrift store or charity, or sell.
“When you’re purchasing a smaller home after living in a much larger one it’s best to be realistic,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Karla Badger said. “Knowing the size of the rooms and storage space in your new home will help you understand what furniture, clothing and keepsakes will fit.”
With measurements of my new, smaller home in hand I knew that I had a lot of stuff to get rid of in the downsizing process. At first glance, the task of sorting through everything seemed overwhelming. But as I pondered the move I began to see that, for me, downsizing to a smaller home was an opportunity to let go of 40 years of stuff and start fresh in my new location. This helped me prioritize which possessions were important and which I could easily let go of.
For this move — and I admit it’s not for everyone — I sold all my furniture except for a wooden rocking chair that had belonged to my aunt and which I stored at my sister’s house. I donated lots of linens and various small items to a couple of local thrift stores and held a gigantic yard sale to send other possessions off with their new owners to enjoy.
On the day I drove south, I stuffed my car with what I had decided to keep, which included a blue woolen blanket that my parents had received as a wedding gift in 1947 and that I was still using. I had already packaged up my clothes and assorted small items like candlesticks and photos and sent them off by UPS to the city where I was relocating.
Six years later when I was planning my return to New Hampshire, I once again embraced my inner minimalist and sold or gave away almost everything, although I did keep a bit more, including a few pieces of furniture, this time around.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
