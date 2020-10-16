They range in age from 24 to 39 (according to Wikipedia) and they’re coming for your house. The reality is, millennials are a strong force in the real estate market and should not be overlooked when it comes to upgrades around the home. I’m lucky enough to have one as a roommate and he has become a close friend, cycling/skiing partner and business mentor.
When I look back over the last couple years that we’ve lived together, it’s pretty clear that the items on today’s list are important to him as well. We’re going to talk about some of the things you can do to attract this particular segment of the potential buyers coming to look at your house. Let’s get started.
The one most obvious item (which we have covered a ton recently so I’m going to skip it.) is the home office / school work space. Just make sure you have one. But right along those lines is including some smart technology in the home. We have Google home throughout the house. You can tell “her” to turn on lights, play music, find answers to things and even adjust the thermostat.
We also have one of those fancy doorbells so you can see (and talk to) whomever is at the front door without having to get up off the couch or even be home at all. We don’t have a security system, but we do have security cameras all around the house. It won’t help protect our stuff, but at least we can see who took it.
Our basement consists of a pretty massive television and an equally large couch that seats six to eight people depending on how cuddly they are and whether or not the world is in the grips of a global pandemic. The room is a full half of the basement, has a fireplace, and is where our virtual reality headset is along with a handful of video and board games.
Today’s buyers want a place to gather with friends and family and just be together. Honestly, I think we’re all craving that right now. You don’t have to go out and buy all the accoutrements for this space, just carve out the area and the new owners can fill it with their own toys.
I first saw this next item at my brother’s house and for a split second thought it was a little silly and unnecessary. The next nano-second found me proclaiming its brilliance and wanting some of my very own.
USB outlets are an incredibly simple add-on you can do yourself. Since technology and “gadgets” are all needing power, sprinkling these outlets throughout the home is a quick and easy upgrade.
“Making it easy to charge one’s phone, tablet, hand-held gaming device or anything else is a great way to show a home’s modern nature and attract buyers,” Badger Realty agent Amy Rogers said.
While we’re talking about outlets, keep in mind the growing number of electric vehicles you see around town. Adding a capable outlet in the garage is another simple way to make your home more attractive to “green” buyers.
Just like fixing broken “stuff” around the home, this is another way you can make it easier for the new buyers to picture themselves in the home. It is one less thing they’ll have to do or think about once they move in.
I also strongly recommend simply adding standard outlets around the perimeter of the garage. Making it easy to find power regardless of the layout is a very attainable goal.
And don’t forget the appliances. I’m of the opinion that many times the appliances leave with the sellers. But if they are staying with the home, you’ll “catch more flies” with energy efficient appliances. This goes for the dishwasher, washer and dryer and even the furnace and water heater. It’s no secret these items will save the owner money over time. It’s also just a hot item right now and well worth the small investment.
We talked about this a couple weeks ago, but ramping up your outdoor living space game is a great way to bring in more buyers. Just like the basement or family room space we noted above, the outdoor living space has become a white hot commodity this summer and we see no end in sight. Beyond extending your home’s living space, this area has actually allowed us to feel safe while having friends over.
The pandemic is not going to last forever (though it feels that way), but having a cool space to entertain folks during the warmer months is never going to go out of style.
Moving back inside, and this is a pretty standard recommendation regardless of the buyer’s age, is sticking with neutral colors. In general, millennials like grays, creams and whitewashed gray variations when it comes to paint tones.
As I’ve noted in the past, if you’re staying in the home and feeling a little frisky, let that frisky flag fly and paint your rooms any color you want. But if you’re selling, keep it simple to allow the buyers to create their own moods throughout the home.
Most of the items we talked about today are geared towards millennials, but make no mistake, they are all great ideas for any buyer. If you’ve been bitten by the selling bug, take a cruise around your home this weekend and see where you start to make some updates. Most of these are do-it-yourself tasks that you can tackle today.
