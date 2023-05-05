By Andy Smith
As I write the spring 2023 Market Update, it’s clearly apparent that the adage I often quote, “All real estate is local” is as true today as it ever has been. National news and dramatic headlines are important and relevant to pay attention to, so let’s take a broad look at what’s happening, and then look at the real numbers in our marketplace from a real-time perspective.
There are warning signs that the recession that has been lurking in the shadows for quite some time is closer to reality than it was a few months ago. Despite some significant support from very large banks over the last month, First Republic Bank was not able to survive the current market conditions and was recently taken over by the FDIC and reopened as part of J.P. Morgan.
As happened in the last two bank failures, no depositor’s money was lost. However, as the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, it does warrant some level of awareness and concern.
This serves as a backdrop for the question as to what is happening, and what do we expect to happen to the real estate market. On a national level, the average price of homes sold are 2.8 percent lower than they were a year ago.
In some markets, that’s a much larger number: Austin, Texas, is down 13.7 percent, Oakland, Calif., is down 13.5 percent and San Francisco is down 12.3 percent. Contrast that to New Hampshire, which shows a $445,000 median sales price at the end of March, which is 1.1 percent higher than it was a year ago. The average sale price in Carroll County is up 16.7 percent, 8.3 percent in Coos County and 11.2 percent in Grafton County.
Meanwhile, demand continues to be strong and is not showing signs of dropping off this year. After hitting a low of less than two months of supply, we are seeing a small increase in supply, and I’m now seeing it leveling off in the three-month supply range, which is the beginning of a normal market.”
This is good news for home buyers that have been frustrated trying to find a home in the last few years.
There are increases across the board in our market area as more homes are available as the spring/summer market gains momentum.
Lastly, a recession does not equate to prices falling. In four of the six last recessions, prices rose. The only significant drop was the real estate fueled recession of 2008-10. None of the factors that were present then are present now.
In the event of a recession, there is historical evidence that mortgage rates will fall. Current rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage are in the low 6 percent range, with adjustable rates in the mid to high 5 percent range.
In 2023, market experts say mortgage rates will likely stabilize below the peak we saw last year. That’s because mortgage rates tend to respond to inflation. And early signs show inflation is starting to cool. If inflation continues to ease, rates may fall a bit more, but the days of 3 percent are likely behind us.
The big takeaway is you don’t need to fear the word recession when it comes to housing. In fact, experts say a recession would be mild and housing would play a key role in a quick economic rebound.
Increasing inventory, and stabilized interest rates bode well for a healthy, sustainable real estate market in 2023.
As always, I invite you to reach out to any one of our 60-plus full-time real estate professionals for a personized, confidential discussion on whether the time is right for you to buy or sell.
Andy Smith, broker/owner of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty has over 35 years experience in the real estate industry. In 2004 he was designated as a Certified Commercial Investment Member, a recognized expert in the disciplines of commercial and investment real estate. He is a founding Member of the NH Commercial Investment Board of Realtors, having served as a board member, treasurer and president. In 2004, he was named the board’s Realtor of the Year. Additionally, he is a trustee for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, a past Director of the Northern New England Real Estate Network, is a member of the Littleton Rotary Club and serves on the Board of Directors for The Guaranty Bancorp/Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. Andy was awarded the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce 2007 Business Leader of the Year. In his spare time he can be found on the tennis or squash courts, skiing or riding one of his motorcycles. Smith lives in Twin Mountain with his wife, Jackie, and they enjoy spending time with their son and grandchildren in Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.