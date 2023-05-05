By Andy Smith

As I write the spring 2023 Market Update, it’s clearly apparent that the adage I often quote, “All real estate is local” is as true today as it ever has been. National news and dramatic headlines are important and relevant to pay attention to, so let’s take a broad look at what’s happening, and then look at the real numbers in our marketplace from a real-time perspective.

5-6-2023 Real Esate Corner-average sale price graph

This graph shows the average sale price for Real Estate in Carroll County is up 16.7 percent, 8.3 percent in Coos County, and 11.2 percent in Grafton County. (COURTESY PHOTO)
5-6-2023 Real Esate Corner-recession graph

A recession does not equate to prices falling. In four of the six last recessions, prices rose. (COURTESY PHOTO)

