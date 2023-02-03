Living my whole life as a New Englander has taught me many valuable lessons, one being to never, ever trust The Weather Channel. When they say snow, I prepare for rain. When they call for clear skies, I expect some clouds. When they say it will be chilly, I know it will be way below freezing. Every once in a great while, though, they get it right.
So, this past December when they warned us with doom-and-gloom of a very windy and rainy storm headed our way over the holidays, followed by near-zero temperatures, I ignored the hype and went about my life without any preparation. I didn’t buy candles, stock up on any extra water, no headlamps — nothing. Just went with it like the weather-untrusting New Englander I am.
I’ll give it to the weather folks this time though, they predicted it perfectly. It rained, whipped wind and knocked out my power (and heat) for almost four days. And there I was, stuck in a very cold and dark house with a shivering cat and dog by my side. Happy holidays to us.
Luckily, my dad is New Englander born-and-bred as well and has seen a few more of these storms than I have, so he knew to be a bit more prepared than me. As soon as I called, he was on his way to my house with a portable generator and a full can of gasoline. I plugged in a little lamp for some light, but most importantly, I plugged in my Rinnai heater and camped out in front of it with my four-legged crew until we thawed out.
“The weather in New England is known for its unpredictability,” Badger Peabody & Smith agent David Cianciolo said. “It’s wise to invest in a generator for these kinds of situations. Portable, gas-operated generators work just fine for smaller homes or for powering isolated areas of larger homes. There are some great options out there for standby generators, too, which are a bit more convenient than the portable ones and can provide much more power, too.”
Many homes have fireplaces or wood stoves as well, which of course will provide heat in the event of a power outage. A generator of some sort is great to have as a backup option though.
Needless to say, after that very cold and powerless holiday, I know what I’ll be asking Santa for next year: a generator.
In the meantime, I’m working on building up my stash of supplies for the next time I lose power and adding this experience to the many lessons I’ve learned growing up and living in the North Country.
Surely, there will be more to come, and hopefully I can learn the next lesson in the light of a lamp rather than a candle.
Paige O. Roberts has a degree in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in The Henniker Review, Sidereal Magazine, Rejection Letters and Cypress. She has been nominated for a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize. She lives in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.