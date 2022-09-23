The spring and summer months are prime home buying seasons, but the autumn months shouldn’t be overlooked when you are ready to put your house on the market.
Factors that help fall home sales include:
Better curb appeal: During fall, colorful foliage on trees and bushes and home decor like pumpkins and fall flowers enhance a property’s curb appeal and pique the interest of prospective buyers.
Mild weather: Fall’s mild temperatures are attractive to buyers who may have tired of house hunting during sweltering summer weather. And it’s possible in much of early fall to schedule early evening showings because it’s still light outside.
Settle in before winter: Retirees looking to downsize, empty nesters wanting a change, millennials, and folks whose companies are transferring them to a new location may find the fall months ideal for house-hunting. Purchasing a home in the fall ensures they’ll be well settled in before winter storms strike in earnest and in plenty of time to decorate their new home for the holidays.
Movers are less busy: Moving companies are typically less busy during the fall so you and your buyer can generally schedule your moves without a lengthy wait.
“As the housing inventory has remained very low, you won’t be competing with a large number of similar properties that are for sale so your house is getting attention,” Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent David Cianciolo said. “You’ll usually have a faster closing in the fall, too. With fewer homes for sale, all of the people involved in a closing are generally less busy. That includes your mortgage lender, appraiser, home inspector and the attorneys who handle the closing.”
First impressions count. Buyers want to envision themselves in your home and yard, so anything you can do to make your property appealing is worth a couple of hours or days of your time. Check out the following tips to elevate your homes appeal during the fall:
• Prep the outdoors: Mow the lawn, rake the leaves, trim hedges and shrubs, and clean the gutters. Blowing the walkway before each showing keeps the entry neat and tidy.
• Add cheerful touches: Hang a colorful wreath on the front door, and place pumpkins, gourds, mums and other fall decor on the porch and front steps.
• Take the season indoors: Carry the autumn theme indoors with a few carefully selected autumn-hued items that reflect the season. Add a couple of throw pillows or a soft blanket to a sofa or chair to add a warm and welcoming touch. Bake up a batch of apple muffins and have hot cider simmering on the stove on the day of your open house to lend a delicious aroma.
• Inspect and repair: Take care of any major issues before an inspection. Resolve roof repairs, HVAC issues, water damage and foundation problems.
• Indoor maintenance: Touch up paint, fix leaky faucets or sticky kitchen drawers. Be sure the furnace or heat pump is in good working order as prospective buyers will want to test them out. Insulate around windows and doors as leaks and drafts are more noticeable in the fall.
• Clean and de-clutter: A deep cleaning and removing clutter and personal items like family photos will help potential buyers visualize themselves in your home.
• Add light: To show off your home to its best advantage clean the windows to let in as much light as possible during fall’s shorter days. Add lamps in every room and turn them on when a showing is scheduled. You want your home to look inviting inside as well as from the street.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views.
