Right or wrong, "things" are slowly starting to reopen and business is starting to slowly work its way back to some level of normalcy. In the real estate industry, we are seeing much more creative ways to view homes (through virtual showings and much more video overall) and countless other businesses are finding ways to provide us their services and products through socially distanced methods. It's all very exciting and fun to see how creative some folks are getting in order to get back to work.
For those who own their own business, and this certainly goes for real estate professionals, the process of reopening is a little unclear at this time. We don't want to appear callous and insensitive to the needs and concerns of our customers.
At the same time, we want to appear strong and viable in order to better instill the confidence that we're here for the long haul and will survive this pothole on the road to stability and success. Let's look at a couple ways to navigate this path.
Texas Tech University researchers, including professors Ted Waldron and James Wetherbe, developed the HEART framework to guide small businesses through their response to the crisis. The model, which reviews seven decades of business practice and scientific research, consists of the following steps: humanize your company, educate about change, assure stability, revolutionize your offerings and tackle the future.
Humanize and revolutionize can be blended together. I am always interested (and impressed) by businesses that try something new and different from the rest of the pack. It is that human element that I strongly believe makes all the difference. To show your market, you are not just a commercial enterprise, but you are built of caring, compassionate humans, will set you apart from the fray. Involvement in local events and charities, ones that you truly care about, will show that you are more than just a business. It shows you have other varied interests and highlights the human side of your enterprise.
My go-to recommendation for businesses is most certainly giving. Whether that is giving of your time (easiest) or giving of products and services (slightly more challenging) both can be equally impactful.
In the current time, offering free food/supplies, delivering those items to those who can't (shouldn't) get out, or simply visiting those who can't get out, are all great ways to accomplish this. I would add that doing this without "branding" is also OK (and encouraged). It is "integrity" that is defined by what we do when nobody is watching. You don't have to shove your business card under that pizza box as you drop it off. Just the "doing" is going to be a fantastic reward. And it'll come back to you, I promise.
The educate one is a little bit of a tightrope, but you can safely educate if you're focused on what you actually know (I know: A strange concept in these times!). You don't need to be the resource for your customers when it comes to infection rates, country stats, vaccine timelines or literally anything to do with this pandemic. In fact, I'd strongly recommend you steer clear of those topics. What you can do is educate your clients and customers about what you do know: You.
Feel free to produce newsletters and social media posts about the current state of your business. Provide information about how your customers (including buyers and sellers) can contact you. Share success stories about sellers' video walk-throughs and other sales strategies that have worked. A client of mine is providing updates on their homepage as well as social media, every day. They want to be sure their customers know what the menu looks like, how to order online, and how to pick up (or have delivered) those meals from their favorite watering hole. Get that information out there! Your customers are begging for it.
Assurance and tackle are easily combined as well. They dovetail nicely with the education piece above. The difference being that these two are the actions you are doing and the education piece is telling your peeps about it. Assurance and tackle are the strategies you are incorporating that make the running of your business possible. Assuring customers that walk-throughs are possible. Having sellers turn on all lights and open all closet doors are steps being taken to assure people can have a successful showing.
Tackling these new, innovative strategies is a big step. Most folks don't love change and these times are showing us that change is not only inevitable but required.
"The new virtual showings and focus on remote communication has been a shift in the business model, but is showing to be effective and efficient," Badger Realty agent Denice Tepe said. "Our buyers and sellers are learning right along with us and making this transition feel seamless."
I think we can all agree that we will never simply "go back to normal." We are living in a time of big change and we are all learning to live with it in our own way and at our own pace. I encourage each of you to have a little patience with your friends, co-workers, family, customers and businesses.
This is new territory for us all and the uncertainty is most certainly breeding higher levels of stress and anxiety. A little compassion can go a long way.
