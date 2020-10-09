Located at 560 West Side Road in Bartlett, just 5 miles from North Conway Village, past the cool, clear waters of the Saco River, fertile farmlands and impressive Humphrey’s Ledge, you will find a home that is looking for its next owner.
Constructed in 2005 by a highly skilled local builder with deep family roots in the valley and a construction and development business, the two-story contemporary residence has a handsome hip roof and two two-story turrets overlooking the backyard.
This is a home that will fit the needs of a couple, a growing family or ski and outdoor enthusiasts looking for a large gathering space after adventures in the great out of doors, or a person looking for a quality home in a private location.
Offering almost 2,700 square feet of living area on the first and second floors, this four-bedroom home has an open living, kitchen and dining room floorplan that overlooks the large back deck, and a level, grassed back yard.
Whether you walk in from the heated three-car garage, the side entryway or the more formal front door, you will immediately find quality finishes throughout. A central staircase is the design feature that is most noticeable when entering through the front of the home. With hardwood stairs, a turn halfway up, this open, sunlit two-level space creates a sense of quality that the home deserves.
Further investigation of the first floor leads you to a handsome family room with an eye-catching masonry wall with a gas log fireplace. This room has been the place where enthusiastic Patriots and Red Sox fans have watched many a game.
The arched open doorways add a custom feel as you enter the dining area, which is open to the well-appointed kitchen. With its custom cabinetry, large island, landing area and breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard.
A main floor bedroom with direct access to a full bath provides the option of one floor living that many buyers request. An oversized laundry room and numerous closets complete the main level of the home.
Once upstairs, the upper landing area features a wood baluster that continues up from the stairway to create a sense of elegance. From this area you can access the additional three bedrooms, including the oversized master suite.
The suite comes complete with a large jet tub, walk in shower and a private lavatory. The walk-in closet with custom shelving would make even the most advanced shopper happy to call their own. A reading alcove overlooks the tree lined backyard.
All of this and a masonry wall with a gas log fireplace to provide a cozy atmosphere in this very well-appointed master suite. Two additional bedrooms and a large bath to serve them finish out the upper floor.
The home has a full basement that could offer more room if finished off. The basement is home to the efficient propane boiler that provides reliable heat and hot water to the home. Other features of the home include a parking area for a large camper or motor home.
This area has its own electric, water and sewer hook ups and a stone patio surrounded by bushes to provide privacy for your guests. The home sits on 1.48 acres, and has a large tree buffer between the house and West Side Road.
The foliage is in full bloom, local apple trees are heavy with fruit, and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes are everywhere you turn. It is a magical time to be here in the Mount Washington Valley.
With all that is going on in the world, our little happy valley has never looked so good to so many people. Open space, picturesque vistas, rivers, mountains, lakes and forests abound. All of these natural wonders provide us all with a lifestyle that is unique to our special corner of New Hampshire.
The MLS number is 4832130. The list price is $645,000.
For more information on this home, or to schedule a private tour, contact listing agent, Kevin Killourie of Badger Realty at his office at (603) 383-4407, cell phone (603) 986-5551 or by email at kevin@badgerrealty.com.
