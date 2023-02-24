Imagine living in a two-bedroom, two-bath first-floor end unit condominium in the prime North Conway location of Northbrook Circle.
The property is located just minutes from Cranmore Mountain with access to Whitaker Woods right outside. Enjoy downhill skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, cross-country skiing, dining, shopping and all the Mount Washington Valley has to offer.
Come home and cozy up to the rebuilt wood stove on a sandstone hearth. There’s plenty of room to stack wood on your deck, which offers a woodsy view and privacy.
After a day of fun, enjoy this newly updated home which reflects today’s home decor style. Features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, a fresh coat of paint, new drapes on the deck sliders, new ceiling fan in the primary bedroom and the dining/living room. There’s even a new range in the kitchen.
When the weather gets warmer, enjoy the back deck, swim in the association pool, which has been resurfaced, or play a game of tennis on the association courts.
Stop by to preview this four-season gem located at 160 Northbrook Circle in North Conway this weekend at the scheduled open houses on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 am. to 1 p.m.
The MLS number is 4942414. The list price is $345,000.
The listing agent is Rachael Brown of Badger Peabody & Smith. She can be contacted at (603) 986-5936. Badger Peabody & Smith can also be reached at (603) 356-5757.
