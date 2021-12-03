This week's property, located at 53 Saco Ridge Road in Bartlett, boasts three levels of living space.
The first floor features the primary bedroom with wood floors and ceilings, two additional good sized bedrooms, a full bath, washer/dryer and utility room.
Upstairs you’ll find the open concept main living area, cathedral ceilings, the beautifully updated kitchen, dining room, additional full bath and loads of natural sunlight. The deck and screen porch are perfect for entertaining.
The third floor offers a small bonus room ideal for a quiet office or guest space. Many updates have been done including the addition of central air and a new furnace.
The town of Bartlett is a wonderful place to call home. The town has long been known for its many attractions, most of which is natural landscape. Whether you make your journey here for the National Forest, the scenic rivers or the mountain views, you will not be disappointed.
Skiing — both downhill and cross country is abundant in Bartlett. Tourism has been a major source of business here. There is a covered bridge in town, the railway is a great attraction to Bartlett for sightseeing in spring, summer and fall. The rivers include the Ellis and the Saco River.
Here in our town, we have just listed this wonderful Bartlett home located just minutes from Attitash Mountain Resort. Close proximity to several other ski areas, Storyland, swimming in the Saco River, shopping in North Conway, and all the Mount Washington Valley has to offer.
This home would make a wonderful vacation getaway or full time resident.
The list price is $399,000. The MLS number is 4892200.
Don’t miss the open house that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 am. to 1 p.m.
Directions: Take West Side road just East of Attitash Ski Resort. First Right onto Saco Ridge, House on Left.
For more information, contact Eileen Difeo of Badger Realty at (603) 356.5757, call her cell at (978) 987-6364 or email eileen@badgerrealty.com.
