Welcome to 10 High Point Road at Hale Estates, one of Conway's most desirable communities.
Every detail has been meticulously maintained in this three-level home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an inviting light and bright great room, eat-in kitchen and fabulous finished lower-level play room replete with surround-sound home theater.
Single-level living is the lifestyle here and the primary en suite includes a private deck facing toward the Moat Mountain Range. Enjoy the warmth and ambiance of the wood stove in the great room after a day on the slopes, or "simply" to cozy up with a good book.
The stainless-steel applianced kitchen is just off the great room and hallway, and its dining area offers easy access to the oversized deck. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms plus 2 bonus rooms for a potential private home office.
The lower level is a favorite with a variety of "play stations," including billiards, ping-pong, puzzle area, coffee station, beverage fridge and home theater seating area. This level is easily accessed from outside as well, with a paved pathway leading to a dedicated area for removal of outdoor gear and includes a designated ski closet.
The property sits on a private 0.88-acre double-corner lot with views to Cranmore in front and the Moat Mountains in the back. Offered furnished/turnkey, 10 High Point is a very special property not to be overlooked.
The list price is $799,900.
Showings begin with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m on Saturday, April 9.
