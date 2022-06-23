Located at 8 Meserve Hill Road in Jackson, this stunning contemporary chalet, built in 2010 by CC Russo Inc, has had no detail overlooked in its construction and design.
The main living level is bright and airy, with an abundance of windows overlooking the beautiful wooded lot. Hardwood floors flow throughout the open concept kitchen and living area, complimenting the cabinets in the kitchen and the pine ceiling above.
The open kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances, and flows nicely into the living room. The living room is flooded with natural light from several oversized windows and doors leading to the deck.
The centerpiece of the space is a cozy gas fireplace, with a beautiful stone and granite surround. Off the kitchen is a half bath as well as the large primary suite with a gorgeous bathroom you’ll love to pamper yourself in, with a step in glass and tile shower and a separate soaking tub.
The first floor has a nice sized bedroom and another large bonus room, both with large closets and high ceilings. A shared full bath is in between the bedrooms, and the laundry is tucked inside the utility room. Access the conveniently attached heated two car garage from the lower level, which has extra storage space for tools and toys.
Central A/C keeps the home comfortably cool during the hot summer months, and in the winter you’ll enjoy the proximity to Attitash (10 minutes) and Wildcat (15 minutes) Mountains. This home is the perfect blend of modern conveniences with the comfort and coziness of a mountain home.
The property is minutes from the restaurants of Jackson Village and only 15 from North Conway. The home is also zoned commercially, so the possibilities are endless.
The list price is $679,000. The MLS number is 4917234.
For more information or a private showing, contact Emily Kubichko at (603) 662-4455 or emily@pinkhamrealestate.com or visit the open house Saturday June 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.
