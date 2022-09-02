9-3-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 12 Oakridge St. in Fryeburg, Maine. The list price is $499,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Looking for space and privacy? Look no further than this fantastic cape located at 12 Oakridge St. in Fryeburg, Maine. This is a dead-end street and the house is set back from the road on a gorgeous 6-acre parcel.

There is so much outdoor space for a garden and all the toys you can bring. Also, enjoy the gorgeous sandy beach on the Saco River just down the street.

