Looking for space and privacy? Look no further than this fantastic cape located at 12 Oakridge St. in Fryeburg, Maine. This is a dead-end street and the house is set back from the road on a gorgeous 6-acre parcel.
There is so much outdoor space for a garden and all the toys you can bring. Also, enjoy the gorgeous sandy beach on the Saco River just down the street.
The house has a great open floor plan on the main level, featuring a large mudroom entry that goes into the kitchen with ample seating, a dining area and a large living room.
There is a first-floor primary suite with a large bath, shower and walk-in closet.
The upper level offers three additional bedrooms and a full bath.
The basement is a daylight walk out and is ready to be finished if more space is needed.
Located just few miles from the center of town, this is a great opportunity to own property in the Fryeburg Academy school district.
Many options for skiing are just a short drive away along with all of the attractions of North Conway. Snowmobile from the property to major trails on the Interconnected Trail System.
There was only one owner of this great new offering.
The MLS number is 1541216.
The list price is $499,000.
Elizabeth Scully of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty is the listing agent.
