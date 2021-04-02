Single-level living, upgrades and convenience make this a very special condominium in the Village at Kearsarge development.
A rare opportunity to own this updated end unit in fabulous condition with many quality upgrades done in recent years.
Here, you will enjoy an easy single-floor lifestyle with master en suite, plus a second full bath for guests, ample closet space and a full side-by-side laundry and huge attic for excess storage.
Gorgeous kitchen upgrades greets you with granite counters, stainless appliances and beautiful cabinets. It is enhanced with a sunny side window and a full cooking pantry and open with a “pass through” to the dining/living room.
Filled with sunshine and a woodsy view from both exterior sides, this end unit leads you out to a ground level deck, enhanced by lush lawn and garden space, plus propane piped for the perfect barbecue.
Owners enjoy a filtered view of the lights at Cranmore reminding them of how close to everything they are, yet how peaceful and private this home feels in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley.
On the backroads, off the Hurricane Mountain Road, you will find this wonderful community of condos and homes sharing the added amenities of pool, tennis and trails. Nearby Cranmore Mountain Resort, Whitaker Woods and loads of local amenities provide endless hiking, biking, cross-country and downhill skiing just minutes to some of the best Valley Original Restaurants and Shops. Located at 10 Wildflower Trail, Unit 32, in Conway.
Not surprisingly, this condominium went under agreement very quickly; back-up interests only at this point. The list price is $350,000. The MLS number is 4852594. The listing agent is Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty. She can be contacted at (207) 542-9967 or at bernie@badgerrealty.com.
