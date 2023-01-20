Set back from the street, this spacious full dormered cape located at 44 Washington Ave. in Bartlett is enhanced by a spacious farmer’s porch looking out to a very private and well-manicured lawn.

The property is located in the Intervale section of Bartlett, which is only a few miles to downtown North Conway, a premier recreational community with endless outdoor activities, close to major ski areas, including Cranmore, Attitash and Wildcat.

