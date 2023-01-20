Set back from the street, this spacious full dormered cape located at 44 Washington Ave. in Bartlett is enhanced by a spacious farmer’s porch looking out to a very private and well-manicured lawn.
The property is located in the Intervale section of Bartlett, which is only a few miles to downtown North Conway, a premier recreational community with endless outdoor activities, close to major ski areas, including Cranmore, Attitash and Wildcat.
This is a serene and quiet location offering privacy and convenience. There are acres and acres of National and State Forests nearby and great dining. If you want a quick lunch or an elegant dinner, the Mount Washington Valley has it all.
This wonderful multi-generation design with room to spread out and enjoy life is waiting for its next owner. The design is a comfortable open floor plan with a generously sized main level primary suite with four closets; no one is short-changed on closet space. Off the living area, there is a beautiful sunroom overlooking the rear yard and a den with surround sound.
The bright kitchen looks out to the wooded rear yard. With granite counters, a breakfast bar and direct access to a walk-in pantry and separate laundry room with a second refrigerator, it’s the heart of the home. The kitchen/dining/living room layout encourages socializing and great for holiday gatherings.
The upper-level features two bedrooms with one large enough for a sleeping area and sitting area, more walk-in closets, a shared bath with an extra vanity so you can get everyone up and out onto the ski slopes to enjoy the first run of the day.
The large loft area is great for movie night or working from home. Over the garage there is a 29-foot long bonus room with a separate stairway down to the garage.
The partially finished basement has a family room with a wood stove and ¾ bath. The large unfinished area offers room for your workout, hobbies and storage. The home features seven zone forced hot water heat. There is an irrigation system to maintain the beautiful manicured front lawn. The deep garage is finished, heated and has hot and cold water.
The home has three bedrooms, 3½ baths, 3.15 acres and blueboard and plaster walls. The property is serviced by public water from the North Conway Water Precinct.
This 3,900-square-foot house is priced at $945,000. The MLS number is 4940817.
Kathleen Sullivan Head and Rachael Brown of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in Jackson are the listing brokers for the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.