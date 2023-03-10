This week’s property is located at 146 Stonehurst Manor Road in North Conway. The list price is $425,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)
This is a completely renovated and updated end unit at Stonehurst Manor in North Conway, in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley.
This beautiful end unit comes fully furnished down to the pots and pans. Just bring your toothbrush and move in.
Some of its many features include six panel doors, Rinnai heat in the lower level, two mini splits, recessed lights, new paint throughout, new washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances.
The loft area makes a great entertainment area or overflow sleeping quarters.
This is the primary or second home you have been waiting for.
Located at 146 Stonehurst Manor Road in North Conway.
The MLS number is 494447.
The list price is $425,000.
The property is listed by Linda Walker of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. She can be contacted at the office at (603) 356-5757, by cell at (603) 387-3749 or by email at LindaW@BadgerPeabodySmith.com.
