Located at 70 Grandview Road in Conway, this private, sun-filled luxury home features striking views of Mount Chocorua.
The home is meticulously maintained inside and out with impeccable grounds, featuring custom stonework and perennial plantings on an extremely private 5+ acre lot. Bright and sunny, this home has great light at all times of day.
The kitchen is a chef’s dream with a prep island, gas range, ample counter space and lots of storage. The dining area opens directly to the back deck which makes for great nights grilling and chilling under the stars. The stone gas fireplace is a cozy spot for curling up with a good book on a winter’s day.
After enjoying the incredible sunsets with no two alike, you will love the convenience of having two master suites in the home. One on the first floor for those who prefer single-level living or use that as an in-law apartment, and enjoy the spacious primary bedroom on the second floor with a large en suite bath.
This home has tons of room for guests with a third and fourth bedroom as well as an office also on the second floor. The large basement has lots of potential and affords extra room for storage.
As you drive up to this beautiful property you cannot help but marvel at all of the attention to detail in both its design and upkeep. From the farmer’s porch to the stone walls, the expansive deck to the thoughtful tree growth, this is one truly turn-key property where all you need to do is move in and enjoy.
Located just miles from North Conway Village, near skiing, hiking and much more.
The MLS number is 4859795.
The list price is $750,000.
The listing agent is Elizabeth Scully of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty. She can be contacted at elizabethscully@kw.com or (603) 986-9581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.