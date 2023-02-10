Welcome to Leavitt Airport. FAA Designated NH38, this private airport property offers a rare opportunity to own a paved airstrip in the beautiful White Mountains of northern New Hampshire, a year-round recreational vacation area featuring hiking, boating, skiing and so many other activities.
This property is located on private and secluded Bald Hill, near North Conway, the area’s focal point for dining, shopping and tourism.
The 53-acre property includes five lots of record, including two, town approved, 10.1-acre house lots both of which offer stunning views to the surrounding White Mountains and Ossipee Mountains.
The property also abuts the 800,000 acre White Mountain National Forest. Imagine having an 800,000 acre backyard and a paved airfield.
The 29-acre main lot, features a 47-foot-by-42-foot aircraft hangar, adjoined by a small office and restroom with shower.
Adjoining that is an older four-car garage structure, which also functions as an aircraft hangar.
Property improvements include an engineered, to town standards, subdivision road, which serves the two house lots, complete with drainage, paving, curbing and cul-de-sac. Also available are plans for a three-bedroom home which was to be constructed on the 29-acre main lot, just behind the main hangar.
Also included and directly abutting the airport property is a lovely three bedroom 2,200-square-foot home, with 1.5 baths, walkout basement, new boiler and large deck overlooking a 3-acre wooded lot.
Go to thecblife.com to check out the Virtual Tour Video which features a drone approach to NH38.
Phil LaRoche of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway is the listing agent for this property located at 39 Aviation Drive in Albany, which is priced at $949,000.
The MLS number is 4903178.
LaRoche can be reached at (603) 662-9841 (cell), (603) 447-2117 (office) or phil@thecblife.com.
