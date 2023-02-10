2-11-2023 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 39 Aviation Drive in Albany. The list price is $949,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Welcome to Leavitt Airport. FAA Designated NH38, this private airport property offers a rare opportunity to own a paved airstrip in the beautiful White Mountains of northern New Hampshire, a year-round recreational vacation area featuring hiking, boating, skiing and so many other activities.

This property is located on private and secluded Bald Hill, near North Conway, the area’s focal point for dining, shopping and tourism.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.