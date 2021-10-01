This property located at 40 The Meadows Road in Bartlett is a stunning condo with river access that you won’t want to miss.
With three to four bedrooms and 3½ baths, this unit overlooks a beautiful meadow and a picturesque mountain vista.
The property is a townhouse-style unit, featuring a gourmet kitchen which leads to both the dining and living rooms, providing an ample amount of space for entertaining. In the kitchen, you will find carefully crafted wood paneling and updated appliances, and the open-concept layout and natural light will make you feel right at home.
The defining feature of the living area is a fieldstone fireplace with a woodstove, perfect for the chilly winter months. The lower level can be designed to meet any need, whether that be an extra bedroom or a cozy recreational room.
Outside, you’ll find a path which leads directly to the banks of the famous Saco River, where you will be able to enjoy a quick dip and relax in the sun. Located just 10 minutes from the attractions of North Conway, this location makes it easy to get anywhere.
The New Hampshire MLS number is 4872707 and the list price is $625,000.
The listing agents are Edward O’Halloran and Amy Rogers of Badger Realty. O’Halloran can be contacted at ed@badgerrealty.com or (603) 986-5956 and Rogers can be contacted at amy@badgerrealty.com or (603) 986-1356.
