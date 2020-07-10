This gorgeous home located at 19 Oakridge St. Fryeburg, Maine, within the Fryeburg Academy School District, is set on more than 5 private acres with wonderful mountain views.
The expansive property has a fantastic flow on each level. This is perfect for a family or anyone who desires a quiet country setting.
The property offers proximity to several ski areas, including Sunday River, Shawnee Peak, Cranmore and Attitash. This home is also very close to the Saco River, Lovewell Lake and endless hiking trails which truly makes this ideal for the winter and summer months.
The home looks out over a large backyard facing west to Mount Kearsarge, Hurricane Mountain and Black Cap. Having coffee on the deck in the morning and watching the hummingbirds against the mountain backdrop is perfect.
Breezy summer evenings are especially peaceful and then come the amazing sunsets.
Late September to mid October bring out the bright autumn colors. Sit, relax, grill and enjoy.
North Conway and all of the great amenities there are just a short drive away. This is a one-of-a-kind home.
The MLS number is 1454158. The list price is $409,000.
The listing agent is Elizabeth Scully of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty. She can be contact on her cell at (603) 986-9581, at the office at (603) 569-4663 or at elizabethscully@kw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.