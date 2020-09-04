Own a part of beautiful downtown North Fryeburg, Maine, history. This large “museum” located at 134 North Fryeburg Road in Fryeburg, Maine, was once the general store and is now ready for new creative owners.
The property is zoned for outlying residential commercial, so if you dream of running an antique store or a gallery or want a big place for your kids, take a look.
There is a four-bedroom residence with a modern kitchen on the second floor that could be converted to year-round use with some upgrades.
There is ample storage space in the attached storeroom and barn for antiques, cars, or boats. It has a beloved flower garden and a well maintained small backyard.
An upper back deck with birds galore and mountain views looks over Kimball Brook where you can go for a long paddle up or downstream right from your side yard.
The list price is $185,000.
For more information, call Emily Kubichko at (603) 662-4455 or email emily@pinkhamrealestate.com.
