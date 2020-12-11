Located at 391 Conway Road in the peaceful, quaint town of Madison, this week's property is just a short drive to North Conway Village.
Located at 391 Conway Road in the peaceful, quaint town of Madison, this week’s property is just a short drive to North Conway Village.
It is the perfect mountain retreat. Close to Silver Lake, hiking trails, multiple ski areas, restaurants and shopping, you couldn’t ask for a better location.
Sitting on 2.27 acres, this impeccably crafted cedar log home features a sprawling porch and a large deck overlooking the majestic mountains.
With 2,687 square feet, this unique property boasts a welcoming open floor plan, a cozy den and a spacious master suite on the main level.
Custom woodwork, gleaming hardwood floors and a beautiful kitchen with stainless-steel appliances are just a few of the many attributes this home has to offer.
Gather with family and friends around the large granite center island before taking in the stunning scenery from the open deck or covered porch.
Many improvements and updates have been made, including new pavement, new appliances, tile and an updated studio space with over 1,400 square feet of additional room, billiards table and a six-bay garage.
This is a perfect combination of log home feel with modern conveniences.
The unbelievable views make this something really special.
The MLS number is 4840818. The list price is $749,900.
For more information on this home, contact Ralph Cronin of Badger Realty in downtown North Conway at ralph@badgerrealty.com or call (603) 387-1820.
