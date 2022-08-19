The property at 95 Presidential Road in Jackson represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an extraordinary spot with endless panoramic world class views you only dream of.
From the trails of Attitash in the west, to dead-on views of Mount Washington in the north and beautiful Jackson Village below complete the perfect picture of the Presidential Range. All levels and living areas boast these far-reaching views.
Enjoy the feel of penthouse living in-the-midst of ski country in this mountaintop single family home.
With a sense of privacy and tranquility, this contemporary offers the benefits of a neighborhood in the much sought-after community of Jackson.
The open floor plan is designed for entertaining or cocooning as you retreat from the stresses of modern living for a weekend or a lifetime.
Enjoy the view with your guests while you cook on the six-burner Viking gas cooktop in the stylish kitchen as they enjoy the comfortable living area in front of the gas fireplace in the vaulted ceiling living room. Relax on the upper deck, enjoy the hot tub on the mid-level deck and workout or take a sauna in the lower-level walkout basement.
The elegant house offers more than 3,100 square feet of luxury on two levels plus the walkout basement. The outdoor shower is very private yet has a view.
Built into the hillside, this beautifully landscaped property represents careful planning, excellent site work (so very necessary in a mountainside home) and a beautiful design. Sitting around the fire-pit, you feel as if you can reach out and touch the mountaintops.
Just off the living room is the main level primary suite with a sitting area, a large walk-in closet, built-in display shelving, stylish lighting and a mini-deck overlooking the mountains for your morning coffee. The bright en-suite bathroom has individual vanities (no sharing here), a bench to relax and a large skylight bathing the room in natural light.
The mud room provides multiple closets, built-in cabinets and a bench to sit and change your shoes. Outside the mud room on the side deck, is more storage for skis, etc. and a granite topped cabinet to use as a buffet when you’re grilling.
After dinner and it’s time to relax, head down to the family room to watch a movie or read a book. Before you end the day, enjoy the sunset and that big view while soaking in the hot tub; guaranteed relaxation 365 days a year. For those of you who really want to work, there’s an alcove set up for an office for work from home or learning from home.
Enjoy the life in the picturesque town of Jackson, a four-season resort town with endless outdoor activities. Traveling through Jackson’s Covered Bridge, you step into a special place with a strong history of community involvement and hospitality.
One of the prettiest towns in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Jackson is close to all of the wonderful activities of the Mount Washington Valley. Nearby enjoy downhill skiing at Wildcat, Black Mountain, Attitash and Cranmore.
For cross-country skiing, head to Jackson Ski Touring’s miles of cross-country ski trails. Spend the day hiking in the National Forest, golfing at Wentworth Golf Club or the Eagle and end the day dining at fine and casual eateries.
There is a beautiful library and the Jackson Historical Society’s Museum of White Mountain Art. It’s an easy drive to Story Land and North Conway shops and restaurants.
Come for the view, but live the Jackson lifestyle.
Come home to 95 Presidential Ridge Road located at the top of the ridge.
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Realty in Jackson is the listing broker for the home. This 4,200-square-foot house is priced at $2,300,000. The MLS number is 4923415.
She can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), at the Jackson office at 104 Main Street/(603) 383-4407 Ext. 351 or by email at Kathleensf@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
