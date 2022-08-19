8-20-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 95 Presidential Road in Jackson. The list price is $2,300,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

The property at 95 Presidential Road in Jackson represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an extraordinary spot with endless panoramic world class views you only dream of.

From the trails of Attitash in the west, to dead-on views of Mount Washington in the north and beautiful Jackson Village below complete the perfect picture of the Presidential Range. All levels and living areas boast these far-reaching views.

