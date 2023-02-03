This brand new rambling ranch located at 358 Modock Hill Road in Conway offers one-level living at its best with an open-concept living room, kitchen and dining area.
The well-appointed kitchen features a center island large enough for comfortable sitting, a large pantry and an attractive vent hood.
The living room leads out to a spacious deck overlooking the backyard and filtered, seasonal views.
The master bedroom suite contains a large bathroom with double sinks and walk-in closet and shelves.
There are two other bedrooms and another bath on that level with a laundry area and a door to the attached two-car garage.
Downstairs has two sets of sliders and now a third bathroom. The walls are insulated and sheetrocked, just waiting for someone’s finishing touches.
This home is just 20 minutes to downtown North Conway and even closer to shopping. This home qualifies for the CMG Rate Rebound program.
The MLS number is 4933287.
The list price is $450,000.
The listing agent is Linda Walker, a Realtor at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
She can be contacted at the office at (603) 356-5757, her cell at (603) 387-3749 or via email at lindaw@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's Replica Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.