Bring 27 Forest Ave. in Bartlett back to life by restoring and improving it. This is the perfect opportunity to rehab and transform an 1870 New Englander on a quiet street in Bartlett Village.
Offering a beautiful 1.6-acre lot with gentle views and a wonderful yard with plenty of room for a garden, play area or pets. There is an eat-in kitchen, den or dining room, living room, bedroom and bath on the main level with three bedrooms upstairs and access to the attic.
A favorite spot, the glassed-in porch off the back beckons you to spend peaceful hours observing nature or an early morning breakfast. The covered porch on the side is another welcoming spot to while away the afternoon. With a two-car detached garage and a small old barn, there is a lot to work with.
This house is well-worth the effort it will take to rehab it. There are replacement windows in most of the rooms with the exception of the rear porch and attic. Bring your own skills and style to make it your own.
Bartlett, with a population of about 3,200, is a town with beautiful vistas, a strong sense of community and wonderful recreation opportunities nearby. It’s home to Attitash Ski Area (3 miles away) and two cross-country ski centers, Bear Notch Ski Touring Center (0.9 miles away), where you can ski and snowshoe with your dog, and Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring (8.8 miles away).
Close by is the Bartlett Experimental Forest (0.3 miles away) with over 5,000 acres where you can mountain bike, bird and snowmobile on a 50-mile loop. About a mile from the house is the winter parking for snowmobiling the iconic Bear Notch Road, which is gated to car traffic in the winter. Another jewel in town is Story Land (7.1 miles away), a much-loved theme park.
Bartlett is 64 percent National Forest so what's left is prime New Hampshire living. Located between Jackson and North Conway, it’s in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley. From here you can head west through Crawford Notch or north through Pinkham Notch and enjoy everything the White Mountains have to offer. Bretton Woods Ski Area (18.4 miles away); Wildcat Ski Area (20.4 miles away)
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in Jackson is the listing broker for the home.
This approximately 1,700-square-foot house is priced at $350,000.
