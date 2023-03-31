4-1-2023 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 27 Forest Ave. in Bartlett. The list price is $350,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Bring 27 Forest Ave. in Bartlett back to life by restoring and improving it. This is the perfect opportunity to rehab and transform an 1870 New Englander on a quiet street in Bartlett Village.

Offering a beautiful 1.6-acre lot with gentle views and a wonderful yard with plenty of room for a garden, play area or pets. There is an eat-in kitchen, den or dining room, living room, bedroom and bath on the main level with three bedrooms upstairs and access to the attic.

