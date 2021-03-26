Have you been dreaming of a retreat in the mountains? Look no further than this Made in Maine, cedar log home located at 721 Notch Road in Hiram, Maine, with views of Pleasant Mountain and even a peek of Mount Washington among others.
In the winter, enjoy the lights of Shawnee Peak after the picturesque sunset and in the summer watch the fireworks from your living room. Set on 35 acres with a babbling brook and lots of wildlife you will love the peace and quiet this three bedroom, two bath home offers. An additional three rooms for offices or guests makes this home work for year around living or a vacation home.
Many features of this home are custom made, including the soapstone countertops with a soapstone farmers sink. The bathroom boasts an extra long tub for soaking and a chiselled granite vessel sink.
Do you love to garden or need space for recreational toys? There is a 22-foot-by-48-foot greenhouse ready for you. The metal roof and new furnace help this home to be easy to care for from anywhere.
This is your opportunity to live in low-tax Hiram and yet be only half an hour from North Conway, Bridgton, Maine, and Cornish, Maine and only one hour to Portland, Maine.
Stop by our open house for a tour Saturday, March 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The list price is $499,900.
The listing agent is Tara Peirce of Badger Realty. Peirce can be contacted on her cell at (207) 272-2318 or at the office at (603) 356-5757.
