This newly renovated, luxury townhouse, located at 144 Whitaker Lane No. 61 in North Conway, is at Cranmore Ski Mountain and summer resort (named top 10 ski and foliage towns in America).
This could be your new four season home. There is room for extended family and friends. This home sleeps nine or more comfortably. There are three full bedrooms plus a bonus office/den for sleeping and a loft with three additional twin beds and 2½ baths on three levels of living space plus the loft.
The property was completely renovated in the winter of 2019 to include luxury flooring on all levels throughout the townhouse.
In addition, there are granite countertops, stainless appliances and 2½ fully renovated bathrooms with glass doors and tiled showers.
A custom stone fireplace located in the living-dining room creates a warm and inviting space to share with friends and family.
Cross the trail-side driveway and ski or board down to the lifts for winter fun or walk down the trail to the aerial adventure park and mountain-biking park. It is a short walk to the outdoor in-ground pool.
This beautiful, nature-filled community awaits your arrival as your home away from home at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
The MLS number is 4809750.
The list price is $475,000
The listing agent is Amy Rogers of Badger Realty.
She can be contacted at (603) 986-1356 or amy@badgerrealty.com.
