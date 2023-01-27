Welcome to Ledge View Lodges, Bartlett’s newest community of luxury mountain homes. Nestled among the pines in Intervale, enjoy privacy with views to the surrounding mountains, including the Moat range, Humphrey’s Ledge and Mount Bartlett.
These custom homes have been designed with great care to ensure efficiency, longevity and most importantly, the mountain aesthetic you’ve been liking on Instagram for years.
Located at Lot 19 Hidden Glade Drive in Bartlett just off Route 16, the exterior is as sleek as it is rugged, pairing modern colors with lasting materials that will be low maintenance/high style for years to come.
Inside are vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a gas log fireplace with stone surround and mantle, oversized windows, a custom kitchen with island perfect for entertaining, two primary suites, two living rooms, two more bedrooms with another full bath and a powder room. Plenty of space for multiple families to enjoy, but cozy enough to make some great memories.
A two-car garage is perfect for pulling in and unloading your gear after a day on the slopes. Located in a commercial zone, you can also offset expenses with short-term rentals.
Prioritizing privacy and convenience, this ideal location is tucked away, yet located just minutes from area ski resorts, restaurants, shopping, and recreation in the White Mountain National Forest. Plus, cross-country ski access from your door to 28 miles of trails.
Now is your exclusive opportunity to be part of Mount Washington Valley for generations.
