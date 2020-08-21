Arrive, exhale and relax. It’s time to unwind from the rest of the world and enjoy family and friends for some seasonal waterfront fun in western Maine.
This unusual property, located at Camp Mudjekeewis Road in Lovell Maine, comes complete with deeded rights to beautiful Kezar Lake, a short walk to the water’s edge. Enjoy the many benefits of this private shared lake access on Kezar’s beautiful middle bay, plus your own private dock, float and a lakeside parking spot.
This is a quality crafted timber frame home with a 300-by-42 foot footprint and 1.5 stories, plus a full walkout lower level, partially finished for even more potential.
Sunshine and warm wood surrounds you in this stunning post-and-beam design with ceilings that soar and woodwork galore, accented by a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling brick chimney double fireplace and woodstove, which providing heat and ambiance.
Skillfully erected with high-efficiency materials meant to outlast us, this home has beautiful space and artsy angles complimented by a view of Mount Sabattus, thick stone walls and an abundance of berry bushes and sunny yard on a private 2-acre lot.
The owners of this gorgeous property are passing on the love that has gone into creating this special retreat, enhanced and enjoyed over 15 years.
There is easy access to Route 5 for an added convenience to golf and skiing nearby, including Shawnee Peak and Sunday River, plus all the wonderful ski areas and amenities in nearby Mount Washington Valley.
This home is the perfect vacation destination, but for primary residents, there is the added benefit of Fryeburg Academy.
Check in with listing agent Bernadette Donohue for a status update and for all showings. No drive-bys please. This is an appointment-only property, including viewing its private lake access.
The MLS number is 4822367/1464376. The list price is $429,900. The property can be viewed online at badgerrealty.com/p/12-Camp-Mudjekeewis-Road-Lovell-ME-4051/dmgid_141244341.
Contact Donohue at bernie@badgerrealty.com or (207) 542-9967 or Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757, ext. 310.
