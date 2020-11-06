Welcome to Kezar Lake Living at the highly sought-after Severance Lodge in Maine.
Enjoy all the serene four seasons of spectacular mountain sunsets on the shoreline of Middle Bay from this cozy and charming cottage located at 85 Sunset Ridge Road in Lovell, Maine.
The cottage has two full-sized bedrooms with a fireplace, bath and direct access to the front porch. The bedrooms which are located on each end of the home were once the original cabins in 1898.
In 1976, they were connected to add the open concept kitchen, dining room, living room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and loft for extra sleeping space.
Enjoy the large front porch or relax inside with plenty of windows to enjoy the views.Association includes sandy beaches, boat dock, tennis, gourmet restaurant, along with full-time association maintenance staff.
Enjoy the sound of the loons, Maine's wildlife, the gorgeous foliage reflections on the lake, golfing at Kezar Lake Country Club and in the winter months nearby Sunday River and Shawnee Peak.
The MLS number 1465321. The list price is $700,000.
Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group is the listing agent.
She can be contacted at (207)240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
