This glorious four-bedroom colonial home located at 77 Portland St. boasts a large front covered porch, original period woodwork with 9-foot ceilings, including built-ins, icebox, pantry and back steps off the kitchen to the second floor.
The home was updated and remodeled in 2009, which included a new foundation in the back of the home with addition of full bath, mudroom, covered porch, chimney, heating, electrical and five-bedroom septic.
The first floor consists of a large living room, family room, dining room, kitchen with pantry, full bath and a mudroom at both entrances.
A gorgeous staircase leads to the second floor which has four bedrooms, new full bath with double sinks, 6-foot soaking tub/tiled shower. The second upstairs bath is framed and ready for the new owner to finish. The attic space can be finished for more living space.
There is a large, paved driveway to accommodate several vehicles and covered porch with direct access to driveway and enclosed backyard.
The kitchen was originally a large room with a pantry. The seller has gutted the kitchen with new sheetrock and vintage cabinets from another project, not original to the home. There is a large, full basement for plenty of storage.
The property is within walking distance to all schools, including the ‘’renown’’ Fryeburg Academy, local businesses and establishments. There is easy access to the Mountain Division Trail, Weston’s Beach, lakes, the Saco River, hiking, biking, running, snowmobiling, skiing in Maine or New Hampshire, the Eastern Slopes Regional Airport. It is only minutes to North Conway, as well as being close to Portland and Bridgton, Maine.
The MLS number is 1546018.
The list price is $385,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group.
