11-26-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 77 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. The list price is $385,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Welcome home to Fryeburg, Maine.

This glorious four-bedroom colonial home located at 77 Portland St. boasts a large front covered porch, original period woodwork with 9-foot ceilings, including built-ins, icebox, pantry and back steps off the kitchen to the second floor.

