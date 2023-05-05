This townhouse, located at 35 Intervale Outlook Circle Unit 13, in North Conway, just north of the village, offers the convenience of accessibility for both north and south travels.
Mountain View Estates is a 20-unit community serviced by town sewer and water, with easy access to the popular Whitaker Woods for walking, cycling and cross-country skiing.
Arguably the best location within the complex, this three-bedroom, four-bath unit has 1,991 square feet with attached garage.
The main level includes an open-concept kitchen, dining area and propane fireplaced living room with deck access from its dining area and a powder room. The stainless-steel appliances kitchen is replete with granite counters, double ovens and a wine refrigerator.
Upstairs on the second level, there is a primary en suite with oversized closet, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level “fun” room includes a large activity space, laundry closet, ¾ bath, entertainment refrigerator, mechanicals room and walk-out access to a covered (star lights ceiling) patio area.
Quality abounds throughout, including but certainly not limited to A/C, Lutron electronic switches throughout, updated tiled/glass showers with high-efficiency commodes, ceiling fans in bedrooms, designer sconces and meticulous landscaping with Association irrigation.
You’ve truly got to see it to believe it. Offered at $649,000. Showings begin with an open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Theresa Bernhardt of TB Realty Partners powered by Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.