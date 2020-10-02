This exceptional contemporary located at 86 Highland Road is just off West Side Road in the heart of the White Mountains of New Hampshire in the Glen section of Bartlett.
Built with loving and meticulous care, this 6,500-square-foot home offers comfortable living in that multi-generation design you’ve been searching for. Do you love to entertain your extended family? Travel with another skiing family? This is just the place with five Bedrooms, 4½ baths, a two-car heated garage, dramatic views and 7 acres.
The main level boasts a striking stone fireplace made from Pennsylvania fieldstone, a creative open design, beautiful millwork and a large kitchen designed for multiple chefs and gatherings. Add the pantry, custom cabinetry, abundant counter space, a breakfast bar for four and an adjoining breakfast area overlooking the wide view toward Crawford Notch and leading to a large deck and a screen porch.
There are great entertaining spaces on the main level from the intimate dining room to the living room and the fabulous great room. The main level master suite is spacious and bright with an elegant and relaxing bath, views of Attitash and great light.
The upper level boasts a second en-suite master and two other bedrooms with cathedral ceilings and a beautiful shared bath.
The lower level was designed as a haven for the grandchildren and it’s given them many years of memories. The large open design features a sitting area for movie night; a mini pub with foosball and pool tables; a beautiful fireplace to gather around to relive a day on the slopes or reminisce about your favorite hike; a card table for poker night and a kitchenette to heat up a pizza.
When you travel with the family, it’s great to have room to spread out and get away for a quiet read, a movie night or even a Zoom meeting. Today, with many of us working from home, the main level office off the kitchen is a great setup for full-time living or your vacation home.
In this year of COVID, many Mount Washington Valley vacation homeowners have spent more and more time in their second homes. If that second home is where your heart is and you can now work from home, this home has the space you need, the view you want and the quality to which you aspire.
It’s a short drive to Attitash, Black, Bretton Woods, Cranmore and Wildcat ski areas, Bear Notch and Jackson cross-country ski areas, Story Land, and the villages of Jackson and North Conway. Local eateries provide good food, good wine and good friends. Recreate, relax and launch your White Mountain memories.
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Realty in Jackson is the listing broker for the home.
This house is priced at $1,300,000. The MLS number is 4789799.
She can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), in the office at (603) 383-4407, ext. 351 or by email at kathleen@badgerrealty.com.
