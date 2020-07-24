Located at 69 Crossover Road in Albany, this week’s property is located minutes from North Conway.
This custom-designed contemporary home is surrounded by National Forest but is also close to all amenities and four-season outdoor activities.
Step inside and you will notice the 9-foot ceilings, the natural light bringing the outside in.
The living room has a beautiful pellet stove with custom mantle. The dining room has French doors to enjoy a drink outside with the quiet babbling sound of the brook and enjoy the wildlife.
The kitchen has beautiful oak cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and even a floor drain.
All the lights can be dimmed for a serene atmosphere. The home features an extra wide hallway; a laundry room; bathroom; full-access basement/garage; two bedrooms; a master suite with whirlpool, separate shower and direct access to a screened porch; a grand family room with cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace with custom mantel, French doors to a deck; room darken shades; a loft office upstairs; a great room and additional living space.
Home is super efficient with dual furnace/AC five zones — all handicap accessible — and an auto backup generator for the whole property.
Outside, this home features a full-length farmers porch which flows into a large deck. There is an oversized attached two-car garage with dual door openers, drywalled and trimmed with two side doors and handicap accessible for direct entry into the home. Park your RV with water, cable, septic and electric.
There is an additional 28-by-36 foot detached garage with office and paint bay. Under the home is yet another garage and storage are for all your four-season toys.
The MLS number is 1454271. The list price is $589,900.
Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group is the listing agent.
Chaffee can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or by email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.