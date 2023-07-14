7-15-2023 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 292 Sabattus Road in Lovell, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This custom-built Andy Buck timber frame home with private waterfrontage features exquisite craftsmanship.

The home, located at 292 Sabattus Road in Lovell, Maine, is tucked in off the road on 15.5 acres of serene privacy on babbling Andrew's Brook and Beaver Pond.

