This custom-built Andy Buck timber frame home designed by Andrea Warchaizer is located at 292 Sabattus Road in Lovell, Maine, tucked in off the road on 15.5 acres of serene privacy with a pond, babbling brook and a traditional wood-fired sauna.
Exclusive highlights of this three-bedroom, three-bath home include Marvin windows and doors, Rocky Mountain hardware door handles, Douglas fir trim throughout, leaded and stain mahogany entry doors, custom milled red oak floors, sip panels, Wara Juraku Japanese organic stucco, radiant heating system in 1½-inch grout, a 30-foot cathedral ceiling in the grand living room, gourmet kitchen with Vermont soapstone countertops, Viking appliances, Crown Point kitchen cabinets, a pantry, large back deck, screened porch, large mudroom with plenty of space inside and out for entertaining or relaxation in Western Maine’s four-season activities.
Fly into Fryeburg, Maine’s Eastern Slope Regional Airport, close to North Conway, Portland, Maine, Sunday River, Bridgton, Maine, and part of the renowned Fryeburg Academy School District.
The MLS number is 1550067.
The list price is $2,100,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. Chaffee can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.