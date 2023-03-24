12-10-2022 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 292 Sabattus Road in Lovell, Maine. The list price is $2,100,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This custom-built Andy Buck timber frame home designed by Andrea Warchaizer is located at 292 Sabattus Road in Lovell, Maine, tucked in off the road on 15.5 acres of serene privacy with a pond, babbling brook and a traditional wood-fired sauna.

Exclusive highlights of this three-bedroom, three-bath home include Marvin windows and doors, Rocky Mountain hardware door handles, Douglas fir trim throughout, leaded and stain mahogany entry doors, custom milled red oak floors, sip panels, Wara Juraku Japanese organic stucco, radiant heating system in 1½-inch grout, a 30-foot cathedral ceiling in the grand living room, gourmet kitchen with Vermont soapstone countertops, Viking appliances, Crown Point kitchen cabinets, a pantry, large back deck, screened porch, large mudroom with plenty of space inside and out for entertaining or relaxation in Western Maine’s four-season activities.

