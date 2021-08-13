This very attractive custom-built expanded cape located at 1578 Main Road in Chatham made use of quality materials and craftsmanship.
Wood beamed ceilings, yellow pine floors, extra-large (floor-to-ceiling) windows and granite kitchen counters have nicely blended the older more traditional with newer concepts.
The screened porch and master bedroom command outstanding views of 15 plus acres with pond and Evans Notch and it's mountain range. The picturesque backdrop not only creates a tranquil and peaceful setting but also becomes an invitation for a variety of wildlife. There is also an amazing, newly constructed, two-story barn/garage.
The property is part of the Fryeburg Academy school district and allows for 25-minute access to either Fryeburg, Maine, or Conway.
The MLS number is 4807421. The list price is $699,000.
The listing agent is Steve Fawcett of Black Bear Realty. He is a Realtor licensed in both New Hampshire and Maine.
Fawcett can be contacted by cell at (603) 730-7097, at the office at (603) 383-8080 or via email at steve@stevefawcettrealty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.