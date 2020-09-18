Welcome to this cozy contemporary home located at 21 Hutmens Heights Lane just north of quint Jackson village in the heart of the White Mountains Presidential range. Situated on a private 5-acre lot in a small community of five homes, the peaks are your front yard view.
Stunning views of Mount Washington are framed in windows of every room and bright sunshine lights up the floor plan.
The seller shares, “The Mount Washington view is magnificent both on bluebird days but also in winter when the mountain wears a winter coat; there is nothing like sitting in front of the fire on a cold and snowy New England evening.”
Enter the home by pulling into the attached 1.5-car garage. Unload the skis out of the weather and walk into the first level. A large family room is a great place to take off coats and warm up. A wood stove hook up and full bath on this level means there is great room for friends and family.
On the main level you walk into the stunning views. An open floor plan features a two-story stone hearth and wood fireplace. Opposite the fireplace is a wall of glass and the impressive view of Mount Washington.
A warm wood floor brings together the kitchen, living and dining areas providing an open and welcoming entertaining space. Doors open on two sides to the outside decks for summer barbecue or evening star gazing. This level offers two bedrooms and a full bath. The laundry is convenient to the kitchen and both bedrooms.
Walk up to the loft level and a large master suite. This level is open to below and also to the great views. Large enough for a private sitting area and sleeping area, there is a third bath on this level.
Once moved in, let the fun begin. Wildcat ski resort is five minutes up the road, the location is just minutes to the best hiking, climbing and skiing in the East. This home jump-starts your mountain lifestyle.
The MLS number is 4827084. The list price is $695,000.
The listing agent is Diane McGregor of Badger Realty.
She can be contacted at (603) 986-8336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.