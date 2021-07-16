Fryeburg, Maine, located in Oxford County is a true New England town. Having been known as a "bedroom community" of the Mount Washington Valley, Fryeburg’s population is roughly 3,500 people. Home to Fryeburg Academy a semi-private prep school, the Fryeburg Fair, and so much more.
The history of Fryeburg is rich. Once inhabited by the Abenaki indigenous people, it was known as Pequawket (crooked place), referencing a large bend in the Saco River.
It also was home to the Sokokis tribe, who banked along the Saco in both Fryeburg and Conway, but in 1725 after an attack, the tribe abandoned the village, moving onto Canada. The history of Fryeburg grew even stronger as the years followed, having the township granted by the Massachusetts General Court to Joseph Frye of Andover, Mass., in 1762.
It was then discovered that a portion of the land was discovered to lie in New Hampshire, and replacement land was granted as the “Fryeburg” addition, which is now part of Stow, Maine.
In 1777, on the eve of the American Independence, the Continental Massachusetts government validated the Town of Fryeburg, Maine, to become an incorporated town on Jan. 11, 1777. It was then that Fryeburg became the earliest town of the White Mountain Region, becoming the center of agriculture; this was largely due to the excellent soils and the river running through it.
As the area grew, and people settled in Fryeburg, the towns across the border having a similar history, the workforce grew with both towns — Conway having more of a direct need for employment. Hence the "locals" have long dubbed Fryeburg as the “bedroom” community (living in one town, working in another), where it drew its workforce from.
It's no secret that Fryeburg has many large older homes for this reason. And the northern section of Fryeburg, Badger Realty has listed a typical New England farmhouse set on 42 acres of open fields and woodland with Kimball Brook bordering the property.
Nearly 1,900 square feet of living, this farmhouse located at 16 Harbor Road in Fryeburg has four bedrooms. All rooms are good sized, with high ceilings. Most rooms have wood floors. With some renovation and updates, this home can be an extremely attractive home, elevating it to a modern farmhouse design.
Priced at $275,000. The MLS number is 4850122.
Listed exclusively with Nubian Duncan of Badger Realty, located at 2633 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Duncan can be contacted (603) 662-5505 or call your agent at Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757.
