4-8-2023 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 85 Main St in Lovell, Maine. The list price is $335,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

This week’s property is a charming remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath New Englander centrally located at 85 Main St. in Lovell, Maine.

On the first floor, you will notice the remodeled kitchen with direct access to a large deck for summer enjoyment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.