This week’s property is a charming remodeled three-bedroom, two-bath New Englander centrally located at 85 Main St. in Lovell, Maine.
On the first floor, you will notice the remodeled kitchen with direct access to a large deck for summer enjoyment.
There is also a cozy living room, a first-floor bedroom, remodeled bath, laundry and coffee/wine station along with office and large storage area.
The second floor has two bedrooms, bathroom and bonus room.
Many upgrades to this home have been done, which includes a new shingled roof, paved driveway and walkway, exterior motion detectors, fire pit, new sod, new flooring, new appliances, ship lap, upgraded plumbing electrical 200-amp, generator hookup, newer windows, new interior/exterior doors, new awnings, deck, new three-bedroom septic system, insulation blown in, newly sided storage area with new windows and doors.
The home is close to all four-season activities, plus Pleasant Mountain, Sunday River, lakes, shopping, schools, dining, library and part of the renowned Fryeburg Academy School District.
In the summer months, enjoy the beautiful town sandy beach on Kezar Lake.
The property is move-in ready. The seller cannot close prior to June 1, 2023.
The MLS number is 1555256. The list price is $335,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. Chaffee can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
