Nestled in the heart of North Conway Village, this charming residence located at 179 Grove St. in North Conway boasts an ideal location and exceptionally spacious lot.
With three bedrooms, two full baths, a two-car garage, finished basement, air conditioning and more, it thoughtfully combines comfort, functionality and style.
The open living room serves as the central gathering point featuring a warm gas fireplace surrounded by a hearth with built-ins. The walls are painted a neutral tone complementing the hardwood floors that stretch throughout the main level.
Adjacent to the living room, you will find a well-appointed kitchen with sleek countertops, shiny cabinetry and ample storage creating the perfect space for both cooking and entertaining.
Off the living room, sits a dedicated office providing a quiet and productive environment for remote work or study.
The primary suite is a standout feature of the home with its spacious bedroom plus walk-in closet/laundry room. The en suite bathroom boasts a jetted tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day, and a separate tiled shower.
Two additional bedrooms offer comfortable quarters for guests while the finished basement provides additional living space and flexibility. Whether it’s a den, game room, home theater or guest suite, this area offers versatility.
If you enjoy outdoor living, you'll love the covered back porch with swing and sunny back yard. Both make an ideal place to relax, play and enjoy the fresh air. For those who love to ski and hike, trails and Cranmore Mountain are just minutes away and the two-car garage offers plenty of room to store your gear.
The property is being listed by Kerry MacDougall of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate — The Masiello Group for $849,000.
To learn more about this property or to schedule a showing contact MacDougall directly at (603_ 387-0094, at The Masiello Group North Conway office at (603) 446-6810 or via email at kerrymacdougall@masiello.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.