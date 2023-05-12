5-13-2023 Property of the Week

This week’s property is located at 179 Grove St. in North Conway. The list price is $849,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Nestled in the heart of North Conway Village, this charming residence located at 179 Grove St. in North Conway boasts an ideal location and exceptionally spacious lot.

With three bedrooms, two full baths, a two-car garage, finished basement, air conditioning and more, it thoughtfully combines comfort, functionality and style.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.