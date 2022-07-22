This charming renovated 1800s farmhouse is located at 30 Hemlock Bridge Road in Fryeburg, Maine.
The entrance to the home and barn is surrounded by a variety of oak, maple, apple and lilac trees which frame the entry to the brick patio and well-established perennial flower gardens.
The original woodshed that connects the barn to the main home has been renovated into a studio space with large picture windows overlooking the back fields. Exposed beams are located throughout the first floor of the home along with beautifully finished original wood floors.
The dining room — originally the carriage house — was renovated with a bay window overlooking the flower gardens in the front of the house and has a sliding door to access the new multi-level back porch.
The living room also features a sister bay window and french doors to the back porch. The first floor has a half bath with laundry and a primary bedroom with full bath.
The second floor has three more bedrooms and full bath with an extra room for storage or craft room.
The barn features usable horse stalls, water access, work bench, hay loft and storage. The paddock area wraps around the barn into the field and riding ring which was designed to be the same size as a tennis court.
The property has established trails and a greenhouse. Close to all four-season activities with Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, North Conway, Portland, Maine, canoeing, swimming and the Fryeburg Academy school district.
Property is occupied. Absolutely no drivebys. Showings by appointment only (with showing days).
The MLS number is 1529226.
The list price is $660,000.
The listing agent is Carol Chaffee of the Bean Group. She can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or via email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
