This charming country home at 18 Cross St. Fryeburg, Maine, is centrally located to the village and has so much to offer.
The corner lot has a fenced in yard with gazebo, fire pit, landscaping, gardens, outdoor kitchen grilling, oversized two-car garage with workshop area and plenty of room to expand above.
Period exposed beams in the home and the warmth of pellet stoves add lots of charm with an open country kitchen, den, dining room and living room. The unique great room when you enter the home has additional room for entertaining.
There is a mudroom/laundry room along with primary first-floor bedroom/bath. A second bedroom and full bath with shower complete the downstairs.
The second floor has two bedrooms with closet and built-ins.
Walking distance to all village businesses, restaurants, farm stands, Weston Beach, outdoor activities, Fryeburg Academy and Molly Ockett School. Ride or walk on the Mountain Division Rail trail and enjoy the convenience of living in the quaint town.
The MLS number is 1472425. The list price is $325,000.
Carol Chaffee of Bean Group is the listing agent.
Chaffee can be contacted directly at (207) 240-1641, at the office at (800) 450-7784 or by email at carol.chaffee@beangroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.