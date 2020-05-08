You will be proud to be home in this charming colonial located at 514 Silver Pine Lane, Sokokis Pines in Tamworth.
The property is set back on 1.6 acres, with a circular driveway and level yard. The house is spacious and bright with an easy flow floor plan.
A gorgeous mantle surrounds a wood fireplace and accents the living room with a classy, warm and welcoming touch that is seen from the entry.
A formal dining room faces the backyard and opens to a large eat-in style country kitchen with French doors to a back deck and pocket doors to a den, which could become a first floor bedroom if needed with a first floor ½ bath and laundry.
A fabulous entrance foyer leads to second floor landing and four bedrooms upstairs include a master en-suite; walk-in closet and lovely bath complete with corner soaking tub, arc windows, his and her sinks and a shower.
The unfinished basement gives you plenty of extra room for storage or living space.
The list of recent updates and improvements, including professionally cleaned kitchen and baths, makes this a must see property.
Convenience is key, being 1.2 miles from the Route 16/41 corner with White Lake Pizza and Hobbs Tavern and nearby to White Lake. Travel the back road past Silver Lake to North Conway for added year-round amenities and fun.
Located between the Lakes and White Mountain regions of New Hampshire, Tamworth is known for its natural beauty, less hectic lifestyle and an abundance of activities. Popularly photographed Mount and Lake Chocorua plus the Tamworth Community Nurse Association as part of the tax base, and home to Barnstormers, one of the oldest repertory theaters in the United States, puts Tamworth on the map as a culturally rich and inspiring community.
The MLS number is 4792817. The price was recently reduced to $269,900.
Details and viewings can be made through Bernadette Donohue of Badger Realty. Donohue can be reached at (207) 542-9967, bernie@badgerrealty.com. The office phone is (603) 356-5757.
