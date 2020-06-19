Pay close attention to this beautiful home located at 21 Heather Circle in Fryeburg, Maine. The attention to detail throughout is amazing.
The kitchen is spacious and features a center island with a cooktop, double wall ovens and a wood stove.
There is a gorgeous breakfast room with direct access to the deck, and a dining room that opens to the living room. A beautiful stone fireplace features two additional wood stoves in the living areas.
The master bedroom is generously sized and has vaulted ceilings and a private en suite. There are two additional bedrooms and full bathrooms as well.
Special features in this quality home include inlaid hard wood floors, skylights and a super three-season porch with glass and screens.
The home is beautifully maintained inside and out. There are decks with “potential” seasonal views of Shawnee Peak, a three-car garage with second floor, pole barn and garden shed with water and electricity.
There is no need to haul wood as there is a hauler from the basement.
This is a 4.85-acre double lot with privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Jennifer Regan and Nicole Fitzgerald of Coldwell Banker Lifestyles in Conway are the listing agents for this home, which is priced at $420,000.
Regan can be reached at (207) 838-1581 (cell), (603) 447-2117 (office) or jen@thecblife.com.
Fitzgerald can be reached at (781) 308-3188 (cell), (603) 447-2117 (office) or nicole@thecblife.com
